Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

ADM opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

