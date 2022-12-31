Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,936,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Tesla by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average is $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

