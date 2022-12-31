Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,936,000. Tesla comprises approximately 2.1% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.24 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

