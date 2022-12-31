Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.59 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Match Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Match Group stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $136.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

