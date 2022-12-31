Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 5,700 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $330.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

