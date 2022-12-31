Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,300 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,688,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

