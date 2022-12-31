Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 41,000 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE AIRC opened at $34.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

