LGT Group Foundation Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

