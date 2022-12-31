LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 36,274 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

