Ledyard National Bank Buys 64,465 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,878.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,465 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.