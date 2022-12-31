Goodwin Daniel L Buys 2,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Tesla were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Tesla by 269,229.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after buying an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

