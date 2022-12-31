Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.