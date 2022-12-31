Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 6.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

