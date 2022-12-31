Essex Savings Bank Buys 1,592 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 80.4% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 176,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,863 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 249.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 134.7% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.