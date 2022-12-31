Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 1,955,848 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,334,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,312,000 after buying an additional 1,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,324,000 after buying an additional 1,266,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,297,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,737,000 after buying an additional 1,230,715 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

