Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

