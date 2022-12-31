Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,926.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.20.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

