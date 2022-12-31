Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,848 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% in the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,491 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,511.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,334,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 113.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.