Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Mill Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,936.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,898 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

GOOG stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

