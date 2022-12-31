Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,820.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

