Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

JNJ opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $461.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

