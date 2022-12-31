58,000 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $677,566,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after buying an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

