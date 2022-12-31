25,200 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 899.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $93.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Pinduoduo

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

