ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

