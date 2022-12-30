ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

