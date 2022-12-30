Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,125 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Chevron Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $178.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

