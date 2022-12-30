Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.10. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 352,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$356.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1614159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

