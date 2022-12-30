Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as low as C$1.10. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 352,986 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. TD Securities lowered Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$356.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1614159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Patrick Williamson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.11 per share, with a total value of C$111,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,214.36.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

