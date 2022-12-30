Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $12.92.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

