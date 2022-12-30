West Branch Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The firm has a market cap of $449.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

