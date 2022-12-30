West Branch Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $18,157,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 228,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $328.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

