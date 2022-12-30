Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $320.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

