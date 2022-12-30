Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 254.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 8.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.24 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

