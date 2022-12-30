Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $266.71

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.71 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 249.14 ($3.01). Volex shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.11), with a volume of 118,601 shares.

Volex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 262.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.86.

Get Volex alerts:

Volex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.