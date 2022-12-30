VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.54.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 121.67% and a net margin of 92.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.