Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.50

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.50 and traded as high as $18.58. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 1,159 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $744.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.90.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 41,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
