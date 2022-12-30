Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.85

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $7.93. Unifi shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 180,491 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.43). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,040.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 105,003 shares of company stock valued at $749,894 over the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Unifi by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

