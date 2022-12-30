Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 517,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UDMY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,345.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 317,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $3,390,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,345.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,279 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,557. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.46. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

