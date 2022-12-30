thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.58

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.58 ($5.94) and traded as high as €5.87 ($6.25). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €5.76 ($6.13), with a volume of 1,249,994 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.43) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.10 ($5.43) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €5.50 and a 200 day moving average of €5.58.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.