Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 63.59% and a negative return on equity of 474.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

