Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys Shares of 849 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,493,096,553. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.