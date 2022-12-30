Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.87). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.67), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.
Sports Direct International Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 470 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 470. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
