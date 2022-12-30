Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,944.07

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,944.07 ($35.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,060 ($36.93). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,060 ($36.93), with a volume of 69,652 shares changing hands.

SXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.05) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,719.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,121.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,944.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

