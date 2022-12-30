Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Expands By 36.3%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.6 days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Vallourec stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.
Vallourec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vallourec (VLOUF)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.