Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Expands By 36.3%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.6 days.

Vallourec stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

