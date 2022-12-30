Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Rises By 35.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

