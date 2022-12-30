Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.52. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 672,701 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

