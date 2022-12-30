Saputo (TSE:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.36

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.36 and traded as high as C$33.75. Saputo shares last traded at C$33.62, with a volume of 171,367 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on SAP. TD Securities boosted their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.
The stock has a market cap of C$14.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.23%.
In other news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,690,551.48. In related news, Director Terry Brockman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.42, for a total value of C$2,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,194 shares in the company, valued at C$3,690,551.48. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,044.26.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
