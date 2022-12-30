Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €25.07 ($26.67) and traded as high as €29.98 ($31.89). Salzgitter shares last traded at €29.24 ($31.11), with a volume of 96,431 shares traded.

SZG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.60 ($19.79) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.94 and a 200-day moving average of €25.07.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

