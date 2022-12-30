Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $360,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 28.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 65,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.69. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

