Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Hershey stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.