Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.8% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,551,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

